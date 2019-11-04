Home Cities Bengaluru

Word view: From Kannada gothilla to Kannada baruthe

Taking a leap from Kannada gothilla to Kannada baruthe – that’s what the latest initiative that Kannada Kaliyona is aiming for.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada, language
By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a leap from Kannada gothilla to Kannada baruthe – that’s what the latest initiative that Kannada Kaliyona is aiming for. The campaign is launched by B.PAC (Bangalore Political Action Committee) in association with Anvaya foundation, a city-based NGO.  

Since the time Bengaluru became the IT hub, it has been home to many non-Kannada speaking people, who migrated to the city for work. Sachin Tantry, manager of B.PAC, a non-profit organisation which works closely with politicians, public authorities and citizens to solve civic issues, says, “With this initiative, we wanted to make things simpler. The campaign aims at teaching basic words and sentences of Kannada.”

The initial part of the campaign is completely run on B.PAC’s social media page, where a creative with simple words in Kannada and its usage will be published every day till November 8. Then the campaign will become weekly, where the creative is released every Tuesday. “We are doing this on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram page so that it is easy for people to go back for any reference,” says Tantry, who is soon going to publish the creatives with smaller and most frequently-used sentences and videos to help people understand complex parts of the language.

But what makes this initiative unique? Tantry explains that the city has a vast base of social media users and they can reach more people by going online.The campaign has been getting a positive response from citizens. B.PAC is planning to expand the idea further and make it available in classrooms with a certification system in place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannada baruthe Kannada gothilla
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp