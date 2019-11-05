Home Cities Bengaluru

2 bike-borne men rob CMO staffer of phone, ID card

Duo waylays 59-year-old man and threatens him at knifepoint

Published: 05th November 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne men robbed a 59-year-old man, who works at the Chief Minister Office, of his mobile phone and ID card in Adugodi police station limits on Saturday night. The incident is said to have been captured on a CCTV camera, but the police are yet to arrest the accused.

A senior police officer said that victim S N Patil, a resident of Wilson Garden, said in his complaint that around 10.30pm, when he was walking home on 16th Cross, the accused waylaid him and threatened him at knifepoint. Since there were no one around, they snatched his phone and ID card and fled.
Patil reached home and after speaking to his family, decided to file a complaint at Adugodi police station.
The police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and found that it was not very clear.
“The accused were speaking in Kannada and Patil said that he had not seen those men in the locality earlier. Based on his information were are investigating further,” the police said.

Victim narrates incident to police
According to Patil, a D group employee at the CM’s Office in Vidhana Souda, the bikers grabbed his hands and took him behind a tree. Then the duo started checking his pockets and found his mobile phone which was recently bought for Rs 30,000.  Soon after he reached home, he called one of his colleagues and asked him to come over to his residence. The two then went to the police station to file the case.  Maruthi, a provision store owner, said, “There are no street lights in the locality and some miscreants take advantage of that to rob lone walkers. There is no regular police patrolling in the locality, too.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp