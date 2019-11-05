2 bike-borne men rob CMO staffer of phone, ID card

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne men robbed a 59-year-old man, who works at the Chief Minister Office, of his mobile phone and ID card in Adugodi police station limits on Saturday night. The incident is said to have been captured on a CCTV camera, but the police are yet to arrest the accused.

A senior police officer said that victim S N Patil, a resident of Wilson Garden, said in his complaint that around 10.30pm, when he was walking home on 16th Cross, the accused waylaid him and threatened him at knifepoint. Since there were no one around, they snatched his phone and ID card and fled.

Patil reached home and after speaking to his family, decided to file a complaint at Adugodi police station.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and found that it was not very clear.

“The accused were speaking in Kannada and Patil said that he had not seen those men in the locality earlier. Based on his information were are investigating further,” the police said.

Victim narrates incident to police

According to Patil, a D group employee at the CM’s Office in Vidhana Souda, the bikers grabbed his hands and took him behind a tree. Then the duo started checking his pockets and found his mobile phone which was recently bought for Rs 30,000. Soon after he reached home, he called one of his colleagues and asked him to come over to his residence. The two then went to the police station to file the case. Maruthi, a provision store owner, said, “There are no street lights in the locality and some miscreants take advantage of that to rob lone walkers. There is no regular police patrolling in the locality, too.”