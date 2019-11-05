Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto Rickshaw Day to celebrate extraordinary stories of drivers

This one-day event will conducted by Three Wheels United (TWU) in association with Peace Auto.

BENGALURU: Three Wheels United in association with Peace Auto is organising the  sixth edition of annual ‘Auto Rickshaw Day’ on, November 9 at Shalini Ground, Jayanagar 5th Block, Bengaluru at 4 pm. The event will see participation from over 3,000 drivers and their families, NGOs, resident welfare associations, students and other citizens. The event will be inaugurated by Sowmya Reddy, Member of Legislative Assembly, Jayanagar constituency.

Celebrated on the day of Shankar Nag’s birthday,  a movie star and cult hero figure amongst Bengaluru’s auto drivers, Auto Rickshaw Day was started with an aim to bring dignity to the auto driver community and to recognise their importance in our society. The event will have various other activities like health camps, blood donation, issuance of driver uniforms, performances by auto rickshaw community and distribution of gold medals to seven outstanding auto drivers.

This one-day event will conducted by Three Wheels United (TWU) in association with Peace Auto. TWU is a city-based social enterprise that helps auto drivers generate more income and improve their quality of life, while enabling the shift to electric vehicles.  Three Wheels United has till date offered over 30,000 auto drivers various products and services and has financed over 2500 auto rickshaws.

Commenting on the event, Rosemary Pierce-Messick, Executive Director of Three Wheels United Foundation, said: “Auto Rickshaw drivers play a very important role in the everyday lives of urban commuters. Drivers face issues like lack of dignity of labour, health related problems, economic hardships and much more. Three Wheels United has been working with the auto drivers for over a decade to help them overcome these hardships.”

The event will be held at Shalini Ground, Jayanagar 5th Block on November 9.

