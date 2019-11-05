Home Cities Bengaluru

B’deshi woman goes to cops against ‘friend’, held for illegal stay

Little did a Bangladeshi woman realise that approaching the police against her male acquittance would reveal her illegal stay in the city and land her in police net.

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
BENGALURU: Little did a Bangladeshi woman realise that approaching the police against her male acquittance would reveal her illegal stay in the city and land her in police net. The woman, identified as Noopur (23) from Khulna in Bangladesh, had filed a police complaint stating that her acquittance has been harassing her. During investigation, the cops learnt that she had been staying in the city for a few months and arrested her. The process to deport her is on.

Around 2 am on October 1, Noopur informed the Jnanabarathi beat police that her acquittance Sadiq Ur Rehman came to her rented house at 1 am and forced her to open the doors. But when she refused to let him in, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. The beat police immediately went with to her house nearby and detained Rehman from there.  Noopur also went to the police station and filed a written complaint against Rehman.  

During investigation, police learnt that Rehman was a Bangladeshi national, and got his passport and Visa which is valid from July 14, 2019,to July 13, 2020.Rehman also told the police that was not harassing Noopur, but just wanted to talk to her as they both were from Kulana and knew each other for a long time. He also said he had come to the city to work as a labourer and that even Noopur worked as one. Following this, an investigating officer asked a probationary woman police sub-inspector and a police constable to check the antecedents of Noopur.

When they questioned Noopur, she confessed that she doesn’t have a Visa or Passport. She also told them that an agent brought her to India illegally.An investigating officer said, “We have booked Noopur under the Foreigners Act and Passport Act and arrested her. The investigation is on to trace the agent and how he managed to cross the border. Till then Noopur will be in jail.”The officers are also inquiring if Noopur’s employer knew that she is an illegal immigrant. 

