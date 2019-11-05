Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang stops police vehicle, asks cops to free detainee

The incident occurred near Nagaland Circle in Vidyaranyapura when the Jalahalli policemen were taking the receiver to the police station recently.  

Published: 05th November 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of policemen coming under attack, a gang of three men intercepted a police vehicle transporting a receiver of stolen goods (fence), and assaulted the personnel while demanding that they release the detainee.

The incident occurred near Nagaland Circle in Vidyaranyapura when the Jalahalli policemen were taking the receiver to the police station recently. The police team had to call for back-up to beat back the trio.
According to a complaint filed by police sub-inspector Lepaksha Murthy R G (30), he and his team had detained businessman Arif Pasha (24), a resident of Gauribidanur, on October 1, on charges of receiving stolen goods in a theft and cheating case registered in 2017.

The police zeroed down on the thieves who confessed that they gave the stolen articles, including gold, to Pasha. So, the team detained him and was bringing him to the police station when their vehicle got caught in slow moving traffic around 7 pm. It was then that the trio intercepted them and asked them to release Pasha. When Murthy and his men tried to explain, the miscreants assaulted the policemen. When they were trying to escape, additional force reached the spot and detained all four.An investigating officer said, “We have arrested Arif Pasha and his associates Yarab Pasha (30), Sheik Tanveer (25) and another, also named Arif Pasha (25).”

