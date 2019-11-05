Home Cities Bengaluru

Mahadevapura residents call BBMP’s bluff

Civic body claims four roads in area are pothole-free; citizens counter it online

Published: 05th November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is racing against time to get the potholes on city roads fixed by November 10.A recent note posted online by Special Commissioner (Mahadevpura Zone) Randeep D detailed the number of potholes that were identified and filled on arterial and sub-arterial roads of Mahadevpura zone in KR Puram division.

The note stated that four roads were pothole-free. But, this has not gone down well with residents, who said the civic body was giving “incorrect figures”, and the “so called pothole-free roads” are still ridden with potholes. While 284 potholes were identified in KR Puram division, 155 of them were filled, the note states. The roads declared pothole-free were Basvanpura Road, Devasandra Road, Krishna Theatre Road and Hennur Baglur Road. No potholes were identified on the ITPL-Channasandra Main Road.

Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian Krish, a resident of Hennur Bagalur Road, said, “There are large potholes everywhere on the Hennur Bagalur Road. The contractors have done patch work in some places, but the road is not pothole-free. We can’t drive more than 20 km an hour even when there is no traffic. The commissioner of the zone should do a spot check rather then believe what they are made to believe.”
This is also the case with the Channasandra Road, according to resident Amit Sharma. “Some of the potholes are fixed properly while others were only patched up with jelly stones. Small potholes are left untouched. On Monday, I saw a two-wheeler rider fall while riding over the jelly stones.”

Karthik N from Basavanapura Road called the BBMP’s claim ‘false’. “If this is how the BBMP is going to make people believe, we are not going to take it. For the stretches that have been filled, they are not even carrying out the nine-step method of filling potholes. I am sure in two weeks potholes will be back to their original state.”

Some residents also cast doubts on number of potholes filled by the civic agency in their localities. According to them, the BBMP filled only a few potholes. The note stated that of the 20 potholes identified on TC Palya Main Road, 15 were filled up.A senior BBMP official said, “If the potholes are not filled, they can report it to the ward offices or engineers of the zone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp