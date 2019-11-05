Will install cameras at medical colleges to protect docs: Karnataka Deputy CM on Minto Hospital assault

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing his concern over the recent attack on two doctors at Minto Eye Hospital, Karnataka deputy CM Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said that facial recognition cameras will be installed to keep out nefarious people. He assured that nothing goes wrong in the future and they will be fully alert to give doctors a safe environment to work in.

The initiative will mobilise an internal security team if perpetrators are found to be in the surrounding or have barged into the hospital.

"Technologies which include artificial intelligence, walkie talkies will be installed in 19 medical colleges. At present, there is a proposal for CISF or KISF to be deployed in full strength with mock drills," he said.

Two on-duty postgraduate doctors were assaulted on Friday, reportedly by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, following which the medicos under the aegis of Resident Doctors Association took to the streets.

The minister justified the act as a reaction to the lack of response in the case of an erraneous cataract surgery in July. He further stated that ten of the 24 victims had completely lost sight in one eye, and will receive an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakhs as an immediate relief measure. A fact-finding committee had pinned the mistake on a pharmaceutical company whose drug was used during the treatment. The amount will be recovered from them. At present, he said, the department concerned has been served a notice.

Earlier on Tuesday, a WhatsApp message was circulated alleging the department head in the Bengaluru Medical College, incited doctors to go on a "full-fledged" strike. The doctor is said to be a member of Karnataka Medical Council, appointed by Siddaramaiah's government.

Refuting these allegations, Narayan said, "Some misuse their position. Don't fall prey to these."