Bengaluru gets vegan-wise

Vegan sushi, pizza or ice cream? Yes, it’s possible, with city restaurants showing the way to attractive plant-based options

Published: 06th November 2019

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The question, ‘Would you like to go vegan’ almost always causes a flurry of doubts clouding the mind – Is it difficult to follow? What do I eat? What if I crave milk or meat? Well, if you have been wondering about joining the trend, there’s perhaps no better time than now. We have entered the World Vegan Month, and several restaurants, with extensive menus comprising gluten-free and plant-based delicacies, are going all out to promote the concept. 

Sample this: Open-face Burger, Topped Crostini, and Pasta with Bechamel Sauce are some of the vegan options listed on the menu of Pure & Sure Organic Cafe in Jayanagar. “We already have a range of vegan dishes, from starters to desserts. We have been working with our chefs and nutritionists to create an entirely new vegan menu that will be out soon,” says Surya Shastry, managing director, Phalada Agro Research Foundation and Pure & Sure Organic Cafe. According to Shastry, many people are gravitating towards turning vegan due to increased consciousness about healthy eating, and awareness about the techniques used in obtaining animal products. 

JustBe cafe in Sadashiv Nagar has also experienced a growth in footfall in the last quarter. “People are getting more aware of the benefits of being fit in today’s ultra-competitive world,” says Nidhi Nahata, health coach and founder of the cafe.

Their spread offers options with a healthy twist, so you don’t have to wait for your cheat days to indulge in your favourite food. It has a variety of dishes that are typically considered junk, from pizza and nachos to waffle sandwiches and kathi rolls, and desserts like ice-cream and tiramisu, albeit with a vegan take. “We have seen many non-vegetarians showing regular interest in having healthy vegan food,” says Nahata.

If you still think vegans have limited choices when they go to eat out, Sante Spa Cuisine in Indiranagar aims to bust that feeling. “Pizzas with homemade vegan cheese, smoothies, Thai curries, pasta, cakes, ice cream, coffee, tea, dim-sums as well as sushi, name it and it’s on our menu,” says Pallavi Gupta, partner, Santé Spa Cuisine, which claims to have the largest vegan menu in India.

“We have guests who visit us even 2-3 times a day,” adds Gupta, explaining that there is a lot of curiosity around the concept, and people are willing to try vegan food. “We have also seen many people convert to a vegan diet, and discuss their journey with us in the restaurant. Sometimes, it may not be for long term, but people are certainly getting more mindful of what they eat,” says Gupta.

With no complaints about limited offerings, vegans in the city don’t think they are missing out on much on their platter. For instance, Aishwarya Kannan, owner of the e-commerce platform, The Bodhi Maram, is a regular visitor to vegan eateries like Forage in Indiranagar, and Fabcafe in Jayanagar and MG Road. “My hunger pangs are usually satiated with what they offer. They cost as much as any fine-dining place, so there is no need to complain,” she says.

