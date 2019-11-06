Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man 'poisons' tree blocking view to his new building

Dr Narendra, a resident of RR Nagar near Double Road, drilled holes in the tree trunk, measuring up to four inches and reportedly filled them with poison. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A medical practitioner attempted to 'poison' a tree outside his house compound only to ensure that there is a good view for his building.

A local who was passing by during the incident informed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) forest cell which filed an FIR against him under Karnataka Tree Preservation Act, 1976.

Rajkumar J G, Member of Pachashila Block Resident Welfare Association said the doctor thought that the tree was obstructing the view to his building and this led him to drill holes in the trunk. 

When questioned, the accused reasoned that the tree was spelling breathing troubles for him. 

The BBMP forest cell officials while stating that the tree Terminalia Arjuna, does not cause any health problems have assured the locals that the accused will not be spared. 

Meanwhile, city-based environmental activist Vijay Nishanth was pressed into service to treat the tree.

Comments(1)

  • shridhar powar
    the stupid doctor doesnt understand that he will have to pay for his karma. i really hope he does.. trees are gods most beautiful creations.
    13 hours ago reply
