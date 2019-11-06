Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY’s ‘U-turn’ leads to Congress protest in Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Congress leaders protested at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru over the horse-trading that brought down the coalition government.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:55 AM

BSY, Yeddyurappa

BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  On Tuesday, Congress leaders protested at Trinity Circle in Bengaluru over the horse-trading that brought down the coalition government. This comes in the wake of the alleged BS Yediyurappa video clip that has been causing tension of late. A Congress supporter at the rally said, “There should be justice, no one can get away with this kind of brazenness. Let us not forget that we are not a banana republic.’’ 

Even as Health Minister B Sriramulu and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that the voice in the leaked video was not that of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leaders protested, questioning the truth in these claims. They said the CM had initially admitted that the voice was his, before doing a U-turn and changing his stance.    

Congress leaders MLA NA Haris, MLC VS Ugrappa, former minister HM Revanna, former Council chairman VR Sudarshan, MLC Rizwan Arshad and others were seen at the protest. They said the Supreme Court has to take notice of the statement, and take action against the BJP.

Ugrappa said, “This protest is a people’s movement against the BJP. BJP National President Amit Shah and CM B S Yediyurappa colluded to bring down the coalition. While they took an oath to uphold the Constitution, for the sake of power, they have acted so. I demand the dismissal of the BJP government in Karnataka.” 

