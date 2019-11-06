‘Cabbie hit me for not knowing Kannada’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman has accused a cab driver of assaulting her for not knowing Kannada. She had come to the city just a month back. According to the complaint filed by Sajini Ramesh, a resident of Domlur and native of Tamil Nadu, on November 3, she was on her way to Koramangala from her house, along with a female friend. When she started from Indiranagar, a cab driver, whose vehicle bore the registration number KA-11-B-3934, allegedly followed her. When she was near FBB Mall on 100-feet road in Koramangala, she halted, hoping that the cab would pass.

Sajini said, “The driver got down and threw a stone at my car. I questioned him in Tamil. I think he got agitated as I did not speak in Kannada. He then slapped me.”“I shouted at him and he threw a stone at me. He told me that I should not be staying in Bengaluru as I didn’t know Kannada,” Sajini wrote in her complaint. The cab driver snatched Sajini’s phone as she was trying to record the incident, the complaint said, adding, “My friend called the PCR. He noticed, and escaped,” she said.

An officer said the cab driver, from Maddur, was not the owner of the car. “We have formed a team to nab him. When we visited the spot, people told us the driver was shouting at the woman for not making way for him. He told the crowd that she did this,” he added.