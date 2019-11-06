Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Cabinet note on suburban railway will be ready soon’

A top railway official said the process of getting the green signal for the project could be completed within a month.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka suburban trains

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chairman of Railway Board (CRB) Vinod Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said the Cabinet note in connection with the dedicated Suburban Rail Project for the city will be ready within a fortnight.  Yadav was taking part in a railway review meet at Vidhana Soudha in which Minister of State for Railways, Suresh C Angadi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part. 

The note has to be okayed by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) before the project can be considered fully cleared. “The CRB was positive about the project getting CCEA clearance. He mentioned that the representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Niti Aayog, who were part of the Extended Board of Railways, have backed the project,” said a senior railway official who took part in the meet.  

A top railway official said the process of getting the green signal for the project could be completed within a month. Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan said that the Chief Minister will lead a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the implementation of the project when the Parliamentary session begins shortly.

