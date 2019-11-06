Can any problem be solved in isolation?

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : We are inclined when we face all the many innumerable problems to solve each problem, or at least try to, by itself. If it is a sexual problem treat it as though it were something totally unrelated to all other problems. Or when there is the problem of starvation right throughout the world we try politically or economically or socially try to solve that problem of starvation, or a problem of violence by itself. I wonder why we do this, why we try to solve each problem by itself.

There is violence and this violence is spreading throughout the world, in various forms and the powers that be, the politician, the priest, the established order, try to solve, or individually, that problem by itself, as though violence was something apart from the rest of life. We do not consider the problem as a whole. Every problem is related to other problems, it is not isolated.

Violence as one can see in oneself, is part of that animal inheritance in all of us, we are animals, a great deal of us, part of us, and without understanding the whole structure of the human being, to merely try to solve violence by itself only leads to further violence. I think this must be clearly understood by each of us that no problem, and there are a thousand problems, at least appear to be all separate, different problems, and we never seem to see that they all are interrelated, you cannot possibly solve one problem in isolation by itself.

When you go into the question of violence, to try to end violence, through will, through law, through various forms of compulsion, you breed other forms of aggressions. And we have to deal with life which has so many interrelated problems, not separate, not isolated, but a continuous movement of many, many, many problems, many crises, small or big. Right?

Please let us go into this very carefully, because unless we understand this, when we are going to discuss, talk over together the question fear, love, death, meditation and reality and all that, unless you understand how all this is interrelated, death, love, reality, the beauty of life, the ecstasy, the thing that is immeasurable, so extraordinarily vast, that is not separate from our daily problems.

So if you say, I am only concerned with mediation, and with truth, you will never find it, but if you understand how each problem is interrelated and that each problem cannot possible be solved by itself, like starvation, it cannot be stopped by itself, it is a problem, political, economic, social, religious, psychological, the division between man and man, nationality against nationality, and so on, when all that is understood there will be no problem of starvation. I am sure you have many problems, not only physical, but psychological, problems of intense sorrow, the misery, the confusion, and if you try to resolve each problem and try to find an answer to a particular problem, then you are only bringing about further division.–