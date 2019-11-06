Forum seeks security during Ayodhya verdict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Supreme Court scheduled to announce its verdict on the Ayodhya case by November 17, a forum -- People for Peace and Justice -- has demanded the police and government take adequate measures to prevent untoward incidents.The forum -- an united joint committee of various organisations -- has been set up ahead of the verdict to advocate peace and harmony.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Executive Vice-President Veerasangayya J M said the forum was working to ensure that peace was not disturbed irrespective of the SC judgment. “We have planned a candlelight march in all district centres on Thursday to create awareness and demonstrate unity.

We will urge the Chief Minister, Home Minister and senior police officials to take stringent action against those who attempt to spread rumours to create communal clashes during the verdict. At the district centres, we will involve progressive organisations and meet DCs and SPs requesting them to make appropriate security arrangements,” he said.