Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang assaults man after promising him lift  

Three men robbed a private company employee on the pretext of dropping him in a cab on Sunday night.

Published: 06th November 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men robbed a private company employee on the pretext of dropping him in a cab on Sunday night. After the harrowing experience, the injured victim had to face further torture, as was forced to go from one police station to another as the police did not entertain his complaint. His son finally resorted to calling the police control room. Following this, RR Nagar police called him and registered a complaint on Monday.

The victim is Gangadharaiah (59), a resident of Nagarabavi, who works with a network service company.
A senior police officer said, “Gangadharaiah was waiting for a bus at 12.30 am on Sunday, when a cab approached him. In it were the accused, including the driver, and a fourth person who was a passenger. The driver told Gangadharaiah that the cab was heading towards Kengeri and they would drop him at Nagarbavi for Rs 50.”

Gangadharaiah said in his complaint that when he got into the cab, the three men forced the fourth man to get down at Laggere and purposely took a wrong route. When Gangadharaiah realised they were not going to Nagarabavi, he tried to open the door. However, the trio started to beat him and forced him to sit back down, threatening to kill him if he raised an alarm. They then robbed him of his gold ring, Rs 400 in cash and his debit card after forcing him to share its PIN. They got down near Hosakerehalli at an ATM and withdrew Rs 200, which was all that was left in the account. They also stole his mobile phone, and threatened him saying he should not tell anyone about the incident, especially the police.

The gang pushed Gangadharaiah out from the cab near Annapurneshwarinagar, before driving on. His son Santhosh said, “My father took the help of an auto driver to reach home. He was initially scared to tell us anything, but after repeated enquiries, he finally told us what happened. I took him to Annapurneshwarinagar police station where the police sub-inspector told us to go to Girinagar, where the accused withdrew the cash. We went to Girinagar, but were then asked to go to RR Nagar police station. Finally, I called the police control room and then the RR Nagar police called me back and filed the complaint. I was really upset at Annapurneshwarinagar police, who behaved as if it was a trivial matter. They even told us that such robbery cases were usually not solved.” 

Meanwhile, a senior police officer from the South Division said, “When the victim approached Girinagar police station, inspector Siddaliangaiah assisted the victim and sent an ASI along with him to reach RR Nagar police station. They took over the case as the victim’s house falls under RR Nagar police station limits. The inspector assured them that the police would find the accused as they had withdrawn money from a nearby ATM, which had a CCTV camera.” 

The inspector at Annapurneshwari police station said, “I learnt about the incident early in the morning. The case had already been filed with RR Nagar police by then. I will verify whether our staff responded to the victim in a negative way, and give clear instructions to not repeat such behaviour.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp