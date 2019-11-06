Home Cities Bengaluru

High security cover for medical colleges

He also told reporters that there was a proposal to deploy the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force or Central Industrial Security Force in full force.

Doctors from Minto Hospital in Bengaluru stage a dharna on Tuesday, while some help patients visiting the hospital

Doctors from Minto Hospital in Bengaluru stage a dharna on Tuesday, while some help patients visiting the hospital.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the recent attack on two doctors at Minto Eye Hospital and the subsequent protest by medical students, the state government has decided to provide comprehensive security cover with enhanced technology in all the 19 medical college-hospitals across the state.This was disclosed by Medical Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.

He also told reporters that there was a proposal to deploy the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force or Central Industrial Security Force in full force. Besides, technologies like facial recognition cameras will be installed to keep miscreants at bay. “A system will be created to alert the nearest police station to mobilise personnel whenever such incidents occur. Even reserve police teams can be mobilised. This system will be implemented in all the 19 medical colleges and hospitals. We cannot compromise on security,” the DyCM said. 

On the protest by doctors demanding action against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists who they blamed for the incident, Ashwath Narayan said on one hand a patient had lost his eye sight, while on the other, doctors were assaulted at their work place. “In both the cases, those responsible will be punished. There is a need to prevent a repeat of such incidents,” he added.

On the rumour that a doctor incited the protest, Ashwath Narayan said everywhere, there will be people who are interested in personal benefit and who misuse their position and power. “I appeal to my fellow doctors not to get influenced by such people and withdraw the protest. Do not take the law into your hands. Each one of us have different roles to play. As a doctor, it’s your role to treat patients,’’ he said and appealed to activists not to target innocent people.This incident has to be taken to its logical end, he added.

