Home Cities Bengaluru

Only 50% potholes are filled: Mayor 

He said that daily updates of the work is being monitored and the remaining work will be complete by November 10. 

Published: 06th November 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the deadline set by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all potholes in the city by November 10 nearing, Mayor N Goutham Kumar on Tuesday said, so far around 50 per cent potholes have been filled. He said that daily updates of the work is being monitored and the remaining work will be complete by November 10. 

Potholes are a bane for commuters

“In some places like Magadi Road it has been found that, because of the presence of numerous potholes, the entire road needs to be re-laid. There is no count of the total number of potholes, for as and when they are pointed out the list keeps increasing,” he said The Mayor said he had also spoken to BESCOM and BWSSB chairman to ensure that the pothole filling patch work is complete. He said that in many places Bescom is putting cables, now the onus has been put on them to ensure that the road is well tarred in the stipulated time frame. 

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the announcement of the Dr C Ashwath Kalabhavan auditorium in NR Colony. The fully-air conditioned hall has been made by the BBMP at a budget of Rs 2.60 crore, to host cultural and theatre activities.

The BBMP is also mulling to rent the place to educational institutions and theatre groups to host events at the cost of Rs 10,000 per day. The ground floor of the Bhavan will house the ward health and engineering office, and the first floor is the hall with 185 chairs. NO FOR INDIRA CANTEENThe contract of Indira Canteen expired in August, and the BBMP has not yet re-tendered it. “We are requesting the government to fund the canteens,” Kumar said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP potholes
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp