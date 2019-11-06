Only 50% potholes are filled: Mayor 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the deadline set by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all potholes in the city by November 10 nearing, Mayor N Goutham Kumar on Tuesday said, so far around 50 per cent potholes have been filled. He said that daily updates of the work is being monitored and the remaining work will be complete by November 10.

Potholes are a bane for commuters

“In some places like Magadi Road it has been found that, because of the presence of numerous potholes, the entire road needs to be re-laid. There is no count of the total number of potholes, for as and when they are pointed out the list keeps increasing,” he said The Mayor said he had also spoken to BESCOM and BWSSB chairman to ensure that the pothole filling patch work is complete. He said that in many places Bescom is putting cables, now the onus has been put on them to ensure that the road is well tarred in the stipulated time frame.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the announcement of the Dr C Ashwath Kalabhavan auditorium in NR Colony. The fully-air conditioned hall has been made by the BBMP at a budget of Rs 2.60 crore, to host cultural and theatre activities.

The BBMP is also mulling to rent the place to educational institutions and theatre groups to host events at the cost of Rs 10,000 per day. The ground floor of the Bhavan will house the ward health and engineering office, and the first floor is the hall with 185 chairs. NO FOR INDIRA CANTEENThe contract of Indira Canteen expired in August, and the BBMP has not yet re-tendered it. “We are requesting the government to fund the canteens,” Kumar said.