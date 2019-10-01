Home Cities Bengaluru

Bike rental service to make its debut at 13 railway stations in Bangalore division

After gaining popularity across the city, the two-wheeler rental service is now set to make its debut in South Western Railway Zone. 

Published: 01st October 2019

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After gaining popularity across the city, the two-wheeler rental service is now set to make its debut in South Western Railway Zone. E-tenders were called for on Friday (September 26) in this connection and the venture will be launched at one go at 13 stations within the Bangalore Railway Division in a month.
Speaking to the New Indian Express, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bangalore Railway Division, N S Sridharamurthy said that the app-based bike rental companies have shown a keen interest in expanding their services to railway stations. 

“It will be of huge help to train passengers. Lakhs of people commute by trains every day within the city and between cities for work.The Bangalore Division will also earn good income by way of a fixed licence fee charged from the rental firms,” he said.  Altogether, 698 bikes will be available for hiring, with smaller stations like Hoodi Halt, Nayandahalli, Malleswaram and Bellandur set to have the facility. 

The KSR Railway Station, which has easy Metro connectivity from all its three entries as well as prepaid taxi and auto services, does not figure in the plan. “Each of the 13 railway stations will have two parking units for these bikes with the bikes parked in each unit. Sufficient parking space has been earmarked for it,” Sridharamurthy said.  

The pre-bid meeting in connection with the tender will be held on October 10. The reserve price to be paid for each station has been mentioned in the tender and if an eligible company quotes the highest, it will bag the contract at that specific station, he said.  “It is up to the companies to decide on how they plan to run the venture and the documents they need from their users,” he said. Around 30 bike rental companies are operating in the city presently.  

