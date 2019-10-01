Home Cities Bengaluru

Bringing together dance, fitness, fun

While no certificates will be issued post the completion of the course, the organisers can issue an official signed Letter of Attendance for participants.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

The dance classes will be held twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve always wanted to learn how to dance, here’s your chance to do so, without compromising on your school or work schedule. A contemporary class by Citizens of Co-Lab, held twice a week, is designed to suit your office hours or college commitments.

You can dive in without any prior experience, or continue your dance journey from any level. Get fit and strong in a fun way, without breaking the bank or moving around your current schedule. Classes are designed for beginners as well as trained dancers.

While no certificates will be issued post the completion of the course, the organisers can issue an official signed Letter of Attendance for participants. The primary aim, however, is about learning and forming a new relationship with your body through a new skill.  

Citizens of Stage Co Lab is a collective of versatile, independent dancers who strive to share movement and dance with working professionals, students, artistes, sportspeople, homemakers, and the community at large. Based out of Shoonya, Bengaluru, it offers classes, workshops, and performances that combine technical skill, somatic awareness, and creativity.

The classes will take place at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, from October 1 to December 19, every Tuesday and Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp