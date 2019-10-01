Bringing together dance, fitness, fun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve always wanted to learn how to dance, here’s your chance to do so, without compromising on your school or work schedule. A contemporary class by Citizens of Co-Lab, held twice a week, is designed to suit your office hours or college commitments.

You can dive in without any prior experience, or continue your dance journey from any level. Get fit and strong in a fun way, without breaking the bank or moving around your current schedule. Classes are designed for beginners as well as trained dancers.

While no certificates will be issued post the completion of the course, the organisers can issue an official signed Letter of Attendance for participants. The primary aim, however, is about learning and forming a new relationship with your body through a new skill.

Citizens of Stage Co Lab is a collective of versatile, independent dancers who strive to share movement and dance with working professionals, students, artistes, sportspeople, homemakers, and the community at large. Based out of Shoonya, Bengaluru, it offers classes, workshops, and performances that combine technical skill, somatic awareness, and creativity.

The classes will take place at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, from October 1 to December 19, every Tuesday and Thursday.