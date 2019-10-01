Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Challenging Star’ gets taste of ‘wild’ side in Africa

During his journey into the forest, Darshan came to realise the importance of water.

By A Sharadhaa
BENGALURU: When he’s not in front of the camera, he’s behind it. Sandalwood star Darshan, better known as ‘Challenging Star’, is back in  the city after experiencing the much sought-after Maasai Maara Safari in Kenya. The animal-lover, who is known for his interest in photography, decided to go to Kenya along with a few of his photographer friends to spend some time in the midst of the wild. “Africa is a photographer’s paradise. It was an unforgettable experience,” says Darshan.

For a discerning photographer, who is always on the lookout to explore something new, capturing the moods of lions, leopards, elephants, buffaloes and rhinos, this visit was another experience all together. “As always, the best moment were the sunset shots – the golden hue in the background, which gives photographs a different shades all together,” says Darshan, who would venture into the forest as early 4.30 am and take a break at 12 noon, and get back by 2.30 pm and wrap up at 8 pm. “There wasn’t a minute to get bored,” says the actor, who relished some Indian cuisine in Kenya during his stay.

During his journey into the forest, Darshan came to realise the importance of water. “I have been following the water crisis, but during this I came to realise what a precious resource it is. Having to shower in less than half a bucket of water, I realised that we are lucky to have adequate water. Conserving it should be our priority. Ever since I have returned to Bengaluru, I have been telling every person I meet about the importance of saving water. We don’t want to see a day when we wake up to dry taps. If we continue to consume water the way we are doing today, the day when we’ll be in Kenya’s situation is not far off,” says the actor.  

Darshan, who held a photo exhibition Life On The Wild Side in Mysuru earlier this year, is now in the process of planning his next exhibition, likely to be held in 2020. No prizes for guessing the muse of the show.

