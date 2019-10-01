Drunk techies assault cops, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three techies have been arrested for assaulting an ASI and head constable in Koramangala on Sunday. The trio, under the influence of alcohol, was creating a ruckus in front of a bar in the wee hours of Sunday. The police rushed to the spot and arrested Prashanth Babu (26) of Ramamurthynagar, Vinod (27) of BTM Layout, and Vijay (38) of Banashankari.

A senior police officer said at 1.35 am, the three men were creating a ruckus outside Pingara Bar near Aishwarya Junction. ASI K Nagaraj and head constable B Krishna reached the spot and asked them to leave the area. Babu and his friends started abusing the policemen and pushed them.

Babu also attacked the head constable with a bottle and tore his uniform. Another Hoysala vehicle reached the spot and took the three into custody. A case of assault has been booked against them. Tests confirmed that the trio were heavily inebriated.