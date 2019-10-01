First world premiere

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have you ever wondered what could be the hardest part of directing a play? “Try bringing together 32 actors to rehearse together,” answers Arjun Sajnani, who has also directed Crossing to Talikota. The play is late theatre stalwart Girish Karnad’s last written work and will have its world premiere soon.

The idea for the production came from an interaction between Sajnani and Karnad had in July last year. “We were having lunch at Sunny’s and he handed me the script of his new play to read. He suggested that I direct it,” says Sajnani, who has previously directed three of Karnad’s other plays: Tughlaq, The Fire and the Rain, and Bali. Recalling the moment, he adds, “I was ecstatic when Girish wanted me to do the play since it had to be made on a bigger scale just for its grandeur. And this kind of production has always been my style.”

But working on the production was no easy task. Eventually, Rohini and Nandan Nilekani Philanthropies came on board and decided to financially support the production.

Shashank Purushotham, who plays the Sultan of Bijapur – Sultan Ali Adir Shah – fondly recalls the moment when he was approached for the play. “When I heard about my part, I was completely taken aback. It’s such an integral part of the formation of South India,” says Purushotham.

Sajnani adds that Girish Karnad’s writing has always been relatable, thanks to its relevance to current social and political situations. “Anygreat piece of work has to have universal appeal and understanding about geopolitical problems. It’s about personal ego, personal demons and how you deal with them. Even though it’s historically set up, it is relevant in every age,” he explains.

His favourite part of the play, however, is the second act, where the chemistry between Ali Adir Shah and Ramaraya plays out ‘beautifully’. “Even if there is a betrayal from both sides, there is a core feeling that Girish has given to the scene, which is very special,” says Sajnani.

And though Karnad may not be present to watch the play, his legacy alone gave everyone enough reason to do justice to it. “It’s incredible how all the actors are wonderfully committed to the play,” says Sajnani.

Plot point

Crossing to Talikota is about the fall of Vijayanagara in the year 1565. It’s a historical political drama that shows the emotional final days of Ramaraya, the then king of Vijayanagara. This final piece of work by Girish Karnad will have its world premiere from October 2 to October 20 at Chowdiah Memorial

Hall at 7.30 pm.