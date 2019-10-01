HC comes to Kerala student’s rescue

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year old from Kerala was shocked to hear that he won’t be allowed to write his exam because his name was dropped from the list of students in his Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) class at a college in Shivamogga. However, the student breathed a sigh of relief when the Karnataka High Court recently ruled in his favour, permitting him to appear for the examination.

The division bench of Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice Ashok K Kinagai, recently, also directed the CCB to investigate how the student’s name crept into the ‘list of discontinued’ students which the college submitted to RGUHS — the body that conducts the examination. “In order to work out this irregularity and lapse on the part of the institution, the court said that it is the right time to direct the CCB to investigate and make a report to this court. The CCB should investigate and submit a report within a period of four months,” the court ordered while disposing the petition.

P S Abhiram Sunil, a first year student of TMAE Society’s Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, had moved the Karnataka High Court to direct RGUHS to approve his admission to the first year BAMS course.Sunil had completed one year at TMAE Society’s College, Shivamogga and was to write the examination that commenced on September 30. However, when he had sought an admission ticket for the examination earlier, RGUHS rejected it. It was later found that the Principal of the college had put Sunil’s name in the list of students who have ‘discontinued’ the course, when submitting the lists to RGUHS.

On hearing the arguments, the court held the institution accountable. “It is clear that the name of the petitioner has not at all been forwarded to RGUHS and it was within the knowledge of the institution,” it said. It took a strict stand when it observed, “We are not inclined to encourage any of the institutions, including this college, to commit this kind of mistake.”