Number of phones tapped illegally almost doubled in year's time

1,110 numbers tapped; inspectors asked to explain reasons of intercepting certain nos

Published: 01st October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere  
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) digging deeper into the case and revelations of former police commissioner Alok Kumar and a few other officers, the agency has reportedly found that 1,110 numbers were tapped in just a year’s time. “The more they (CBI) are digging into it, the more information is coming out. The number of phones tapped has almost doubled now. There may be many more which may come out in the open,” said a senior police officer. 

Meanwhile, CBI officials have reportedly sent notices to all police inspectors, who have done call interception/surveillance, irrespective of whether they were in the City Crime Branch (CCB) or not, to explain the reasons for their actions. The police are authorised to tap phones for seven days with reference to specific criminal cases, and need to obtain a no objection clearance from the Home Secretary if they need to intercept phones for a longer duration. 

Interestingly, according to revelations by officers of the technical department of the CCB, who were interrogated by the CBI, many phone numbers, especially of several Congress leaders, were tapped without any permission, a highly placed source revealed. “It is not just in the CCB that the illegal interception happened, but by many other investigating agencies,” said a senior police officer.

According to him, officers from agencies like CID, internal security and state intelligence will also be summoned to find out which phone numbers were intercepted. Police said if information from these agencies is revealed, then the case is going to get even murkier. Officers from state investigation agencies 
are reportedly apprehensive that their action will also come out in the open.

The CBI has reportedly found that phone interception has happened not only in the designated five places where they are allowed, but also on mobile phones of police officers. That data is, however, difficult to track, said an officer.“Phones have been intercepted with no proper documents. This has been a regular affair by almost all parties when in power. This dirty act had to come out in the open,” said a senior officer.
 

