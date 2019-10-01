Home Cities Bengaluru

Only Rs 2 crore of Rs 33.6 crore Nirbhaya funds used by BMTC

Social activist Yogeesh wrote a letter to the Managing Director of BMTC, C Shikha, last week, asking why the Nirbhaya funds remain under-utilised.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:25 AM

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Centre had allocated Rs 33.64 crore for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in 2016-2017 to implement schemes related to women’s safety, the agency has used only Rs 2.37 crore of the total amount. This was revealed in an RTI query earlier this month. The response states that Rs 31.27 crore of total amount is pending as of 2019.

The only facility added for women commuters post the release of the Nirbhaya funds were Pink Sarathi vehicles. In a recent story, TNIE highlighted how most women were unaware of these vehicles, or did not know the number to contact to avail the facility.

Social activist Yogeesh wrote a letter to the Managing Director of BMTC, C Shikha, last week, asking why the Nirbhaya funds remain under-utilised.“There are no CCTV cameras in non-AC night buses plying between 8 pm and 1.30 am. Cameras are fixed only in Volvo AC night buses. There is a general lack of security at Majestic bus station, and no separate restroom for women either,” he said, adding, “BMTC must conduct an enquiry into why the funds haven’t been used. Of the 145 night buses, 130 do not have CCTV cameras.” 

Anupam Agarwal, director of Security and Vigilance, BMTC, said, “We sent a proposal to the Centre to run special buses for women, which they rejected four months ago,” he said, adding, “We have floated tenders to install 1,000 more CCTV cameras on buses.” 

Shikha said, “In the last three-four years, many changes have taken place, which is why the funds haven’t been utilised. We will make this top priority now. We are also working on developing a new app that will include safety features for women. We are planning to release the first version by mid-October.”

TAGS
BMTC women’s safety Nirbhaya funds
