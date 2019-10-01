Home Cities Bengaluru

Prajwal Revanna to file counter petition in election case

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna will file a recrimination petition, a counter election petition, before the Karnataka High Court. 

Prajwal Revanna

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna will file a recrimination petition, a counter election petition, before the Karnataka High Court. rajwal’s counsel made a submission to that effect before Justice John Michael Cunha during the hearing of two election petitions filed questioning the validity of Prajwal’s election, on Monday. Justice Cunha granted two weeks’ time to Prajwal to file objections and adjourned the hearing to October 18.

Prajwal’s counsel submitted that the recrimination petition will be filed on the ground that A Manju, an unsuccessful candidate, is not entitled to be declared as elected for different reasons. Manju moved the High Court by filing an election petition seeking to declare him as an elected candidate and set aside Prajwal’s election for allegedly filing false declaration of assets while submitting his nomination papers from Hassan parliamentary constituency. Another petitioner Devarajegowda, an advocate, has also sought a similar prayer in the petition filed against Prajwal’s election. 

