Slithery passenger causes scare on Bengaluru-bound train

The python which was rescued from the Chennai-Bengaluru train

BENGALURU: Passengers on a Bengaluru-bound train from Chennai were in for a shock on Sunday night after a ticketless passenger — a python — was found onboard. According to railway police sources and wildlife rescuers, this is the first time a snake, especially a python, has been rescued from a train. While one hears of snakes such as Sand Boas being found on buses, a python being rescued is new.

“We had only heard of snakes being brought on trains, but now we have seen a case with our own eyes. The python must have escaped from the bag in which it was being carried in the second-class non-AC compartment. No arrests were made, but investigations are underway,” railway police said. 

A passenger, who did not want to be named, told TNIE, “The snake slid through the lower berth, and was near the leg of one of the passengers. The man felt something tickling his leg, and when he checked what it was, he screamed out loud.” “His scream alerted other passengers in the compartment. Many of them wanted to stop the train and get off. Nobody knew what to do. No one thought of pulling the chain or alerting officials - there was chaos,” he added. 

After some time, railway police were alerted and they rushed to the spot. Snake rescuers were called, who rushed to Bengaluru City Railway Station, and waited for the train to arrive. The train reached the platform at 10.30pm, and the python, which was resting in the corner of a lower berth, was rescued. 

Forest officials said this is a case of poaching. Since the snake is non-venomous, it is a rage at rave parties, where people pose with the snake around their necks, revealed officials. The case is being investigated, and the snake, which is listed under schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, was released in a conducive habitat on Monday morning.

