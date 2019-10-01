Teen girl ends life in PG

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide at her PG in Soladevanahalli on Sunday. After taking her mother’s statement, the police said the girl had been in depression since a few months. The deceased Aishwarya was from Haryana. She was a BA first year student in a private college in Peenya. She was living in a PG along with a friend.

A senior police officer said the incident took place when her friend Anitha had gone to Mangaluru. Two days ago, she had celebrated her birthday. The supervisor, who found the room locked since morning, broke open the door and found her hanging.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Aishwarya’s father had passed away four years ago and her mother Ambili was living alone at Gurugram in Haryana. Ambili told the police that her daughter was in depression for a few days. Aishwarya left no suicide note.