Woman found dead, hubby flees with kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The highly decomposed body of a 28-year-old woman was found inside her house in Begur in the city on Sunday evening. The police said her husband left the city, along with their two children, after killing her on September 22. The victim, identified as Nandini, married Madhu, an auto driver, eight years ago.

The couple hailed from Hassan, and were residing in a rented house in Chamundinagar, Begur. According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered by Nandini’s brother Satish who had come to the house on Sunday evening. He knocked on the door repeatedly and when there was no response, he alerted the neighbours. They broke open the door and found the decomposed body.

The Begur police were alerted about the incident and shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Madhu had gone to his aunt’s house in Hassan on September 22 with his children. He stayed there for a day and left without the children. His relatives tried to reach him, but his mobile phone was switched off. Nandini’s parents then sent Satish to check on her. The children were not aware of the death of their mother. Since Madhu is still at large, the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.

