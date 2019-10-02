Home Cities Bengaluru

Before you travel, make sure your age on ID card and ticket match  

The passengers were heading from the city to Dhanapur (near Patna) at KSR railway station around 7.30am on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) booked two passengers and levied a fine of Rs 1,720 on them because their age on the ticket did not match that in the Aadhaar cards furnished by them as proof of identity. The passengers were heading from the city to Dhanapur (near Patna) at KSR railway station around 7.30am on Tuesday.

The passengers were Chottu Kumar Singh and his colleagues Rajan Paswan, Sudhir Sada and Amod Sada, all construction workers. 

Singh told TNIE, “A TTE asked us for our tickets and ID proof. We had booked a single ticket bearing the names of all four of us and we had reserved seats in coach S10. When crosschecking our Aadhaar cards, the TTE said the ages of two of us were wrong in the ticket. Amod was 34 years old while his Aadhaar card said he was 35 and Rajan’s ticket showed his age as 25 while it was 28 on the Aadhaar card. Despite all our requests, the TTE went ahead and levied a fine on us for ticketless travelling.”

Railway officials said the TTE was Radhakrishnan, who was recently posted to KSR station. Both Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager N S Sridharamurthy said the TTE was right. “Any TTE doing his or her job needs to book such discrepancies,” the DRM said. This will help curb misuse of tickets, he added.

