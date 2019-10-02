BJP will expose scams in BBMP: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Delighted over BJP wresting power in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that it would help his party expose the scams in BBMP.Yediyurappa said that the opposition tried their best to postpone the Mayoral elections, however, it was good for the BJP that it was finally held.

He added saying that after many years the party returned to power in BBMP. The Chief Minister who arrived in Mysuru to inaugurate Dasara sports and Yuva Dasara along with PV Sindhu, also held talks with party leaders on the present political developments in the state.

