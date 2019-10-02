Home Cities Bengaluru

Cosplay enthusiasts get tips on bringing characters to life

Cosplay enthusiasts had a fun weekend at the annual comic-based convention Comic Con India, which kickstarted with a cosplay workshop.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:24 AM

Akshay Churi and Sana Khan  Meghana Sastry

By Priyansha 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cosplay enthusiasts had a fun weekend at the annual comic-based convention Comic 
Con India, which kickstarted with a cosplay workshop. Hosted by the winner of India’s Championship of Cosplay 2019 Akshay Churi, along with Bengaluru’s top cosplayer Sana Khan, the workshop suggested methods to develop one’s own cosplay costume using simple cut and paste techniques, heat shaping, use of thermoplastics and painting.

“For me, cosplay is a passion. I enjoy dressing up as my favourite superhero or video game character. I have been doing it since five years,” said Churi, who facilitated the workshop. He added that one should never be afraid to dress the way they want fearing others. “In foreign countries I have seen people taking this up as a full-time career. In India, it’s pretty new and will take some time for people to consider it as a career option,” he added. 

To the participants at the workshop at The Beer Café Biggie, Kormangala, Khan suggested a plan of action for those interested in cosplaying.  “Firstly, choose a character depending on how much time, effort and money you are willing to spend on it. When you choose a role, you should know everything about it and what exactly you want to do with it. I start with head first and go down bit by bit.  Therefore, choose a character, make a plan-costing, resource collection, make it or get it made, do a test fit and finally pose and show off,” said Khan.  

Participant Prateek Mathatati who found the workshop informative, said, “I came to understand the materials and tools required for costumes which I didn’t have an idea about previously This Comic Con I am going to try out these hacks.” 

