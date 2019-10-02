Khakhi headquarters don colourful look this Dasara

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police headquarters on Infantry road has donned a festive look, with fairy lights and a colourful setup of idols along the walkway to the commissionerate’s head office. As Dasara celebrations kicked off in all grandeur in state’s heritage city, Mysuru on Sunday, so did the preparations for men in Khakhi in the state capital. Idols of the presiding deity Chamundeshwari, contemporary role models like St Theresa and Swami Vivekananda, even characters like Charlie Chaplin made it to the stage.

“It was nice to see a range of artefacts from the depiction of Dasa Sahitya, to a traditional ear piercing ceremony, to depiction of good triumphing evil. For the first time we have seen the police commissioner’s office being decked up,” said Suma, a visitor.

“It’s the first time in so many years that we are celebrating the festival,” said a police constable at the police commissionerate office. Agreed commissioner of police Bhasker Rao, who added, “Celebrations will continue in all splendour all the way till Vijaya Dashami (grand finale of Dasara). It will include the sanctification of weapons and vehicles on Ayudha Puja,” he said. Rao said the artwork enroute his office was their way of de-stressing the hundreds of visitors who walk in with a burden of grievances.

It also helps exhibit the soft side of the police. “Police, who are the custodian of arms and ammunition of the place, are mandated to provide security all year round. The festival of the land is their festival too. Measures like this gives them a break from dealing with crime, criminals and murder cases,” he added, affirming that it was because he had grown up in Bengaluru, he remained more aware of the culture.

“We plan to have more art along the lines of railways stations and bus stands to create a more people-friendly environment,” he said.