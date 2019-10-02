Home Cities Bengaluru

Little ballerinas light up stage with toy story 

Production was organised by The Lewis Foundation of Classical Ballet

Published: 02nd October 2019

By  Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine walking through a toy store and suddenly seeing them all come alive. That’s what Yana Lewis, the founder of The Lewis Foundation of Classical Ballet, recreated on stage recently. Around 440 students from the foundation performed a dance, with the theme A Night in the Toy Store, at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar. 

The idea behind the production was to get kids to have a fun time. “When we do a show for young children, it needs to include different kinds of characters. And when we think about children, the first thought that comes to mind are toys. We conceptualised the story by thinking of a little girl locked in a toy store and then imagined all the toys coming to life.”

While the kings’ men and soldiers from chessboards came to life, there were colour blocks from Rubik’s cubes that were scattered on the stage. In addition, there was a war that broke out between pirates and sailors. All of these characters were recreated by young girls dressed in colourful tutus and headgear, with the end result being a riot of colour, glitter and ballet on the stage.   

Lewis adds that the 
teachers and she brainedstormed about the kinds of toys and the movement that would work on stage. “It was interesting to go all out and use your imagination,” she says. After the finale, Lewis went onto the stage to thank the teacher and playfully said, “I am just here to yell at everyone.” She admitted that handling 500 excited kids came with its own set of challenges. “Somebody has to be the 
person they will listen to and most of the time that is me.”

This 57-year-old ballerina from London, came to India to be a part of her yoga guru, BKS Iyengar’s 80th birthday in 1998. But she had never imagined that she would make India her home. “I had watched a lot of Indian classical dance and realised how diverse the country is in the arts and culture sphere. I saw a huge scope for ballet. I had a school in London which I sold and came here. Initially, I held a lot of workshops but in 2006 I formed The Lewis Foundation of Classical Ballet in Bengaluru.”

The next show is Sleeping Beauty, which will be staged in December with around 1,200 children from different NGOs across the city. “It’s going to be bigger and better, promises Lewis.

