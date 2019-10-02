Home Cities Bengaluru

Many workers yet to avail free bus passes 

The validity ranges from 3 months to 5 years.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:31 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

Preeja PrasadDue to lack of awareness, only 2,600 construction workers in the city have availed free bus passes provided by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Meanwhile, the number of workers registered with the Labour Department is around a lakh. Plumbers, construction workers and those involved in carpentry work are among those included under this free pass scheme, called Sahaya Hasta which was rolled out in March last year. The scheme was announced by former CM Siddaramaiah.

“BMTC is ready with the passes, but the response has been dismal. We have just received the list from the Labour Department, and that’s why there is a delay in identifying genuine workers,” a BMTC spokesperson said, adding that most labourers come from other parts of the state or country. Two traffic controllers have been assigned the job of issuing passes at Shantinagar Bus Stand. 

“A majority of the labourers travel long distances from the outskirts. This scheme will benefit them greatly,” the officer said. This scheme also allows two children of the pass-holder to travel for free in KSRTC buses. The validity ranges from 3 months to 5 years.

The Labour Department has sent BMTC a list of 6,000 eligible candidates, and will be adding more names. Another official said the scheme will cost BMTC Rs 6 crore annually. Beneficiaries need to bring along copies of their smart cards and MNREGA cards to avail the scheme, along with a photograph and Aadhaar card.

