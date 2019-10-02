Home Cities Bengaluru

Officials seize 7 kg pond terrapins, pangolin scales

The forest mobile squad on Tuesday morning arrested four people with 1.025kg of pangolin scales, 1kg of Indian soft shelled turtles and 7kg of Indian Pond Terrapins shells.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The forest mobile squad on Tuesday morning arrested four people with 1.025kg of pangolin scales, 1kg of Indian soft-shelled turtles and 7kg of Indian Pond Terrapins shells. The arrests were made with the help of Traffic - Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network in the city. All three species are listed under Schedule One of the Wildlife Protect Act 1972. 

According to the forest department officials, this is the first biggest seizure this year. “We were shocked when we saw the quantity. These men claimed to be agricultural labourers and came to the city with the haul. They were expecting to fetch Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000,” the forest official said.

The accused are Ravi Kumar and Sanjeevappa, both from Bookapatna; Bove Siddaya from Hindupur; and Manjunath from Gowribidnur. They were arrested at Narsipur village near Nelamangala Town. They had the items in a gunny bag and were waiting for a bus when they were nabbed.

Sources said that the men confessed that the pangolin scales were to be sold for making bags and bullet proof jackets. The turtle and terrapin shells were to be sold to ayurvedic stores for making medicines to ‘cure cancer’ and aphrodisiac.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp