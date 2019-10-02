PM Modi earns wrath for Bihar flood tweet, ignoring Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 3.Twitterati from fund-deprived Karnataka, that is still struggling to recover from the ravages of the recent floods, with no aid coming in from the Centre, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after he tweeted, assuring help to flood-struck Bihar.



With Congress leaders in the state leading the charge, Twiterrati, including some that openly endorse the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, minced no words in expressing their disappointment over his bias in ignoring Karnataka, while being concerned about Bihar.

“Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required,” Modi tweeted. The tweet comes at a time when the PM has refused to give an audience to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, despite two attempts already.

Two months after massive floods ravaged parts of Karnataka, no aid has come from the Centre. The Yediyurappa-led BJP government, that has been facing severe criticism for failing to bring in any central funds to help rehabilitation and relief measures, was put further in a spot with the Prime Minister’s seeming display of disparity.

“More than 60 days since parts of Karnataka suffered from floods. No shelter, nothing to eat, cattle dying, crops lost -- but response from @narendramodi is missing. Why this hatred towards Ktaka? What are our 25 MPs from @BJP4Karnataka doing? #NAMOMissing, pls help us find him,” (sic) tweeted Siddaramaiah, Congress Legislative Party leader.

“On days like these, we cannot but wonder if Bihar’s 40 seats vis-a-vis Karnataka’s paltry 28, is the reason why Nitish Kumar gets a call, but @BSYBJP’s repeated efforts to talk about Karnataka floods get rejected. We are also in this nation, sir. What you are doing isn’t nice,” former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara tweeted.

It wasn’t just the Congress. A host of common citizens too expressed their anger over the PM’s stance. “North Karnataka too flood affected hugely, is Karnataka not contributing to the economy of India then why are we not getting relief fund? Is this the punishment we are getting for voting to BJP in 2019,” (sic) tweeted a citizen.

“Only for vote u need Karnataka but not for anything else. Even after so many tweets n complain still there is no response. Lost trust,” tweeted another, in response to the PM’s tweet.

“Truly disappointed by the way @narendramodi ji handled Karnataka floods but definitely my love to him has not decreased even an ounce. His presentation in UN, the way he’s handling Turkey, the struggle he’s doing to bring investors to India exemplary,” tweeted prominent columnist Chakravarty Sulibele, who is known for his campaign in favour of the BJP and Narendra Modi, besides leading ‘NamoBrigade’.

Despite all the ire that he drew, the Prime Minister chose to keep quiet, but as a feeble damage control measure, Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted a “status” on Karnataka floods. “Status of the report of the Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on assessment of damage caused due to rains and landslides in Karnataka. 1) The IMCT visited five districts of Karnataka from 24 to 27 August, 2019 2).

CM will review floo relief work

Belagavi: Unfazed by the failure of the Centre to release funds in North Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has decided to once again carry out a tour of flood-hit Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. He will tour Belagavi and Bagalkot on October 3 and 4. The CM will visit several flood-ravaged areas of Belagavi district on October 3 and will take note of the losses suffered by people and farmers. Several of his ministers and party leaders will accompany him on his tour of flood-hit areas. He will stay in the government guest house in Belagavi on Thursday night and will hear public grievances at 9.30 on October 4. At 10.30, Yediyurappa will review the situation in Athani, which was the worst-hit due to floods in the state. He is also expected to visit some of the rehabilitation centres in Athani taluk.