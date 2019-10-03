Aiming to end single-use plastic, KMF to recycle milk packets

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Milk Federation, one of the largest generators of single-use plastic, has now decided to recycle milk sachets, or put an end to using them completely. KMF has called for tenders to recycle its sachets.

The Federation is also looking for solutions to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim to ban usage of single-use plastic. In the meantime, KMF has asked its customers to hand over all used milk, curd and buttermilk sachets to the nearest Nandini milk parlours or union milk parlour. This way, no plastic goes to landfills or dumpyards.

At present, the corporation and contractors segregate dry waste and send all the plastic to vendors for recycling. The KMF has called for tenders to collect all milk, curd and buttermilk sachets from across the state and send it to suitable units to turn into pellets, which can be used for making roads, pipes, or could even be sent to cement factories.

KMF Director (Marketing), MT Kulkarni, told The New Indian Express that tenders will be finalised by the end of the month. The company that bags the contract will have to be certified by the pollution control board. It will have to collect all sachets and recycle them. A month’s deadline has been set for this.

The KMF wants the agency to collect sachets from people’s homes. It is also looking at the possibility of consumers being incentivised for handing back their used sachets to the vendor.