As woman watches, man breaks lock, steals her bike

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man walked up to a 23-year-old woman while she was sitting on the stairs in front of her house, stared at her and tried to talk to her to make her uncomfortable, and then stole her scooter when she went back into her house.

Misba Bathul, a resident of Lal Bagh Fort Road in Doddamavalli, lost her Honda Dio scooter (registration number KA-01-EP-7727). Bathul works as an executive at a furniture rental shop near Silk Board. According to the complaint she filed on September 25, she had returned from work at around 8 pm, and had parked her scooter in front of her house. 

She went down to the ground floor at around 10 pm to switch on the water motor, and waited by the stairs to turn it off. She saw a man aged around 30 walking down her street. “He started walking towards me and stared hard. When he got close, I got scared and climbed up the stairs,” Bathul said.

“He knew I was watching him, and he went near the parked vehicles and tried opening the lock of a few. He succeeded in breaking my lock, managed to start the scooter and rode away,” she said. She immediately raised an alarm, and her relatives came out to search for the thief, but he had already escaped. She then filed a complaint with Kalasipalya police.

However, the cops narrated a different version of the story, where the man requested Bathul to move the vehicle as it was blocking the road. He apparently asked her for the keys and took her help in moving the vehicle, after which he escaped with the bike. “We have taken up a case of cheating and theft,” police said.
Meanwhile, Bathul dismissed this theory, claiming there is a CCTV camera in the building which has captured the act. “Police didn’t register my complaint for two-three days, I had to run behind them to get the FIR registered,” she claimed.

