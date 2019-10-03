Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens make a clean sweep to mark Bapu’s day

City sees Swachh Bharat programmes to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

Published: 03rd October 2019

NCC cadets pay floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at PES University on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was Swachh inititatives all the way  -- from painting the medians to collecting plastic waste. Bengalureans took up this clean-up  mission on Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Bengaluru Veeraru, an initiative by the BBMP, saw citizens come together to contribute to the beautification of the city. Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar carried out awareness programmes on waste management. Some fixed potholes themselves besides transforming a large black spot near NICE road Underpass to a clean, green spot. 

“All the residents wanted to be active on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and pay tribute to him by carrying out such initiatives. It was great to see people come out and engage themselves. This shows many of people really want a change in society,” said Nivedita Sunkad, member of RR Nagar I Care. 

In Vidyaranyapura, residents got together to paint medians at different places. “We wanted to paint the medians as they were in a pathetic state. We wanted to give them a new, fresh look. This would help vehicles notice the medians from afar, making it safer for them,” said Jagadish Raj, resident of Vidyaranyapura.

Sadashivnagar residents carried out a plog run with more than 150 participating, dividing themselves into eight groups while collecting more than 50-60 bags of plastic, besides removing plastic waste. 
The team Lets Be The Change carried out musical cleanathons in Siddapura besides intensive cleaning-up activities, filling potholes and painting walls and fixing benches. Anirudh Dutt,  founder, said that more than 40 spots were cleaned up.

Some residents of Benson Town went to a nearby slum and gave away food and chocolates to people in their locality and the residents of Jayanagar carried out E-waste awareness drive.
Bangalore University had a session on the Life of Gandhiji while National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences had an awareness programme on impact of substance abuse and benefits and treatments for autorickshaw drivers.

Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti
