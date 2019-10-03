Don’t let rain spoil your skin

Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru By

BENGALURU: Ever wonder why your skin itches more during the rainy season? Mild temperature with high humidity level during rainy season gives a perfect environment for the fungus and bacteria to grow on the skin, causing redness and itching of skin. Generally, people tend to perspire/sweat a lot in the rainy season and humid weather. Therefore, the chances of getting skin infections will be more.

After long days of summer, although rainy season brings a calm refreshing coolness, it also brings numerous diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, typhoid, viral fever, stomach infections and skin infections. The most common skin infections to watch out for during rainy season include:

Fungal Infection: They are highly contagious and spread rapidly. Due to high humidity level, there will be rapid growth of fungus in between the toes, fingers, groins area and armpits. It causes irritation and itching on the affected area and patches start developing. One must be cautious while getting drenched or walking in the dirty rainwater.

Folliculitis: It is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the hair follicle due to excessive sweating and humidity. The infected hair follicle tends to swell up sometimes with pus formation. If left untreated, it can turn into non-healing, crusty sores. It is one of the common skin infections that causes irritation, soreness and scarring. In severe cases, it can cause permanent hair loss.

Scabies: This is caused by a microscopic mite known as the Sarcoptes scabiei, which are invisible to human eye. It is highly contagious and can be spread through direct skin contact or sharing clothes and can lead to severe itching at night. If left untreated, the mite might live on the surface of the skin for months. It forms hole inside the skin layer and reproduces. This causes formation of red rash and irritation on the skin. The infection can flare up during winter.

Eczema dermatitis: They are most common among children but can occur at any age. Eczema dermatitis causes inflammation of the skin and shows common symptoms such as itching, scaling (roughness of the skin), blisters, etc. In severe cases, the infection can cause pain and cracking of the skin. Skin allergies like Eczema dermatitis will tend to increase when exposed to pollen and pollution during rainy season.

How to take care of your skin during monsoon

During rainy season, skin becomes dry due to change in the humidity levels in the atmosphere and dehydration due to excessive sweating. Drinking enough water can help in keeping skin hydrated and avoid becoming flaky

Wash your face at least 3 to 4 times a day to remove excess oil and dirt. This will also prevent an outburst of blackheads, whiteheads and acne

Rainwater causes skin infections, so one must avoid getting drenched in rains. People prone to skin infections should use anti-fungal powders to avoid any further infections. Avoid wearing wet clothes as it increases the chances of fungal infection

