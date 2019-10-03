Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t let rain spoil your skin

Therefore, the chances of getting skin infections will be more.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By  Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever wonder why your skin itches more during the rainy season? Mild temperature with high humidity level during rainy season gives a perfect environment for the fungus and bacteria to grow on the skin, causing redness and itching of skin. Generally, people tend to perspire/sweat a lot in the rainy season and humid weather. Therefore, the chances of getting skin infections will be more.

After long days of summer, although rainy season brings a calm refreshing coolness, it also brings numerous diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, typhoid, viral fever, stomach infections and skin infections. The most common skin infections to watch out for during rainy season include:

  • Fungal Infection: They are highly contagious and spread rapidly. Due to high humidity level, there will be rapid growth of fungus in between the toes, fingers, groins area and armpits. It causes irritation and itching on the affected area and patches start developing. One must be cautious while getting drenched or walking in the dirty rainwater.
  • Folliculitis: It is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the hair follicle due to excessive sweating and humidity. The infected hair follicle tends to swell up sometimes with pus formation. If left untreated, it can turn into non-healing, crusty sores. It is one of the common skin infections that causes irritation, soreness and scarring. In severe cases, it can cause permanent hair loss.
  • Scabies: This is caused by a microscopic mite known as the Sarcoptes scabiei, which are invisible to human eye. It is highly contagious and can be spread through direct skin contact or sharing clothes and can lead to severe itching at night. If left untreated, the mite might live on the surface of the skin for months. It forms hole inside the skin layer and reproduces. This causes formation of red rash and irritation on the skin. The infection can flare up during winter.
  • Eczema dermatitis:  They are most common among children but can occur at any age. Eczema dermatitis causes inflammation of the skin and shows common symptoms such as itching, scaling (roughness of the skin), blisters, etc. In severe cases, the infection can cause pain and cracking of the skin. Skin allergies like Eczema dermatitis will tend to increase when exposed to pollen and pollution during rainy season.

How to take care of your skin during monsoon

  • During rainy season, skin becomes dry due to change in the humidity levels in the atmosphere and dehydration due to excessive sweating. Drinking enough water can help in keeping skin hydrated and avoid becoming flaky
  • Wash your face at least 3 to 4 times a day to remove excess oil and dirt. This will also prevent an outburst of blackheads, whiteheads and acne
  • Rainwater causes skin infections, so one must avoid getting drenched in rains. People prone to skin infections should use anti-fungal powders to avoid any further infections. Avoid wearing wet clothes as it increases the chances of fungal infection

-The author is a consultant dermatologist at Sakra World 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp