Home Cities Bengaluru

Food delivery partners demand basic pay, welfare measures

After the city’s cab drivers’ protest against aggregators for treating them as partners instead of employees, now food delivery riders are coming out with the same issues.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasd
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the city’s cab drivers’ protest against aggregators for treating them as partners instead of employees, now food delivery riders are coming out with the same issues. Recently, a Food Delivery Partners’ Struggle Committee was formed to air their grievances. The committee, along with the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO), is conducting a convention on Thursday in Malleswaram, to address some of the demands of the rider partners.

Around 700 partners are expected to attend the event. “These food delivery riders are considered freelancers or partners, and not employees. They work on an incentive-based system. The salary is based on the number of deliveries they make, so sometimes they are forced to work 16-18 hours a day. There is no accountability from food aggregators and neither do they provide any accident insurance,” says Vinay Sarathy, committee president. 

The committee has come out with a list of four demands: Consider delivery riders as employees with a fixed pay, provide incentives, government should regularise policy guidelines, social security for drivers and their families. 

To this, Swiggy issued a statement to TNIE, saying: “Last year we launched the Swiggy Smiles program... The initiative focuses on their welfare, personal development and motivation. Uber Eats was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp