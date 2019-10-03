Man sexually harasses woman outside her office  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman working as an assistant at a builders firm has accused a man of sexually harassing her while she was on her way home. According to the complaint filed by Divya (name changed), a resident of Somasundarapalya, she has been working in Haralur in HSR Layout for the last five years. The builders have built an apartment and an office in the same compound.

On Monday, at around 5.30 pm, Divya had finished work and was walking to the bus stop, when a resident of the apartment, Suvik, followed Divya in his car. Divya got scared and stood by the roadside, while Suvik opened the car door and grabbed Divya by the hand, trying to pull her in. Suvik then got out of the car and asked her to satisfy him physically. He also asked her how much she would charge to sleep with him.

Divya said, “I called my colleagues, who came to my rescue. We then reported the incident to the police.”

An investigating officer from Bellandur police station said they have taken up a case of sexual harassment. “When we detained him, we found him to be under the influence of alcohol,” they said.