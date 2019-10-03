Home Cities Bengaluru

Man sexually harasses woman outside her office  

A 29-year-old woman working as an assistant at a builders firm has accused a man of sexually harassing her while she was on her way home. 

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman working as an assistant at a builders firm has accused a man of sexually harassing her while she was on her way home. According to the complaint filed by Divya (name changed), a resident of Somasundarapalya, she has been working in Haralur in HSR Layout for the last five years. The builders have built an apartment and an office in the same compound. 

On Monday, at around 5.30 pm, Divya had finished work and was walking to the bus stop, when a resident of the apartment, Suvik, followed Divya in his car. Divya got scared and stood by the roadside, while Suvik opened the car door and grabbed Divya by the hand, trying to pull her in. Suvik then got out of the car and asked her to satisfy him physically. He also asked her how much she would charge to sleep with him. 

Divya said, “I called my colleagues, who came to my rescue. We then reported the incident to the police.” 
An investigating officer from Bellandur police station said they have taken up a case of sexual harassment. “When we detained him, we found him to be under the influence of alcohol,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp