Masterclass for dancers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance in collaboration with Kalasindhu Academy for dance and Related Arts is presenting a ‘Masterclass on exploring Ashtapadi’ by Sonal Mansingh in the city. The three-day masterclass by Mansingh has been designed for dancers to discover the techniques and intricacies of Ashtapadi, an admired verse from Jayadeva’s Geeta Govindam that has inspired dancers Indian classical dancers. With an aim to provide an opportunity to learn more about this composition, Sharmila Mukerjee of Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance has curated this event to encourage classical dancers across dance forms to delve into the esoteric nuances of Ashtapadi.

A masterpiece in divine romance, ‘Ashtapadi’ is a part of celebrated poet Jayadeva’s Geeta Govindam. It describes the beauty of Lord Krishna and his love for the gopis. This lyrical composition is a timeless classic that has found a strong footing across all classical dance forms. The versatility of the piece is evident in the multiple interpretations of the work. The workshop is open to senior classical dancers above five years, who are passionate about exploring a fresh perspective on the theoretical and conceptual intricacies involved in interpreting and choreographing an Ashtapadi.

Mansingh, known for her talent and eloquence, is a revered name in the field of classical dance. A gifted orator, a brilliant choreographer and a natural storyteller is how one would describe her. As one of the foremost exponents of Odissi and Bharatanatyam, Dr Sonal Mansingh has the ability to breeze through both these art forms with ease. A versatile dancer who transcends boundaries of dance forms, her upcoming association with Sanjali is an inclusive masterclass for dancer across all Indian classical dance forms.

The workshop will be held from October 11 to 13 at Kalasindhu Academy for dance and related arts, Banashankari.