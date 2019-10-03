Home Cities Bengaluru

Safety first, say dandiya organisers

 Amidst much pomp and gaiety, Governor Vajubhai Vala kicked off Navratri celebrations at Gayatri Vihar on Tuesday by performing the pooja. 

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst much pomp and gaiety, Governor Vajubhai Vala kicked off Navratri celebrations at Gayatri Vihar on Tuesday by performing the pooja. 

According to dandiya performers, the event at Palace Grounds is the most sought after. The organisers, however, have banned photography. “Women do not like strangers clicking their pictures,” said organiser Pankaj Kothari.

“We come here each year and the security cover provided by the hosts is good.  They control the crowd too,” said Rajini, a choreographer.

Organisers pointed out that the foot-falls on the opening day was higher than what was recorded last year. They said it was heartening that people from other communities are also participating in the  dance form.
Families who were grooving to the beats of dandiya drummer Chirag from Mumbai promised that they would continue performing dandiya all through the week.

People pointed out that another big attraction is the specially-prepared multi-cuisine vegetarian menu, the stars of which are the various Gujarati and Marwari sweet dishes.

