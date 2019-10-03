Scores of Bengalureans join hands to save environment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 3,000 people joined hands to participate in the 53rd wildlife week walkathon, organised by Karnataka forest department and Environment, Ecology and Environment Department on Wednesday. This time the department is planning to increase awareness among school children about

environment and wildlife through studies and environmental programme.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punati Sridhar told CE that the idea is to go to schools and have special sessions to educate people on environmental studies. One year back the proposal was made to the state government. Now the department is working to take it ahead and strengthen the Chinara Vanaradarshana programme, to all schools in the state.

He said the department had requested the chief minister to introduce it in all state government schools.

The run saw people from all walks of life join hands to protect the environment. Apart from forest department officials, additional chief secretary Sandeep Dave, Secretary Vijay Kumar Gogi, noted cricketer Javagal Sreenath, former keeper Syed Kirmani and forest minister CC Ravi participated in the walkathon from High Court to Lal Bagh.