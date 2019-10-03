Stink from E-City plant keeps residents up at night

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over three thousand residents from Electronics City-phase 2, Doddanagamangala, Chikkanagamangala and GS Palya have kept their doors and windows tightly shut for about a year now, as the Chikkanagamangala Solid Waste Management (SWM) plant of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been filling the area with a foul smell.

The plant was set up in 2015, but it shut down soon after it was established. Operations started again in 2018, and since then, residents have been facing many issues. Multiple protests were held, where residents complained of getting health problems such as colds, respiratory problems and skin allergies. Residents also filed multiple complaints with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the BBMP, but in vain.

In June Justice Subhash Adi, chairman, NGT-State Level Committee, had visited the plant asked that all the compost lying in the plant be cleared, and also that the plant stop accepting mixed waste. After his visit, the residents said some work had happened, but their joy was short-lived, as the pungent odour returned.

“In July, the foul odour had reduced, but now it’s back. We want this plant to be shut down. We need to cover our mouths with a mask when we go out, the stench is unbearable,” said Pranay Dubey, president of citizen group E-City rising.

Priyank, a resident, said, “The smell is so strong that we feel like choking. The plant in-charge doesn’t care, but it’s us who can’t even sleep properly.”

On September 26, residents approached Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, and put forward their complaints. Even after this, there was no relief.

Speaking to TNIE, Randeep D, Special Commissioner (SWM), said, “We have stopped accepting mixed waste at the plant, and now only segregated wet waste is taken. We have also reduced the amount of waste after complaints from residents. The capacity of the plant is 500 metric tonnes of waste, but we are not taking more than 150 metric tonne. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) is being streamlined now, and we have got consultants to better the composting process.”