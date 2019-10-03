Home Cities Bengaluru

Take a selfie with a water bottle in a bus!  

How about a selfie with a water bottle? This is KSRTC’s novel idea of reducing plastic use.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How about a selfie with a water bottle? This is KSRTC’s novel idea of reducing plastic use. The scheme: Bring Your Own (Resuable) Bottle (BYOB) while on a ride in a KSRTC bus, post a selfie with your bottle tagging KSRTC and get a chance to get free to and fro travel in one of its premium buses.

The corporation has decided to say no to the use of plastic in their buses. KSRTC is currently providing water bottles in 300 services out of its 8,800 bus fleet. All the three corporations of Karnataka have been providing water bottles in 450 buses. As a result, annually 1.20 crore water bottles are dumped. So from here on the corporation will stop providing water bottles. 

“We as a corporation need to set an example to the passengers. Officers from the corporation and environmentalists held a meeting last week where it was decided to stop the use of plastic. The meeting came up with the idea of having the selfie contest which would attract people,” said a senior KSRTC official.

This apart, passengers will be given reusable bags to dump their plastic during their travel and avoid littering. 

“Bringing in selfie contest and giving free ride is an amazing initiative. People will actually post their selfie with the bottle and from then on they will start carrying water bottles elsewhere too,” said Pooja T of Hennur Residents’ Welfare Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp