Take a selfie with a water bottle in a bus!  

BENGALURU: How about a selfie with a water bottle? This is KSRTC’s novel idea of reducing plastic use. The scheme: Bring Your Own (Resuable) Bottle (BYOB) while on a ride in a KSRTC bus, post a selfie with your bottle tagging KSRTC and get a chance to get free to and fro travel in one of its premium buses.

The corporation has decided to say no to the use of plastic in their buses. KSRTC is currently providing water bottles in 300 services out of its 8,800 bus fleet. All the three corporations of Karnataka have been providing water bottles in 450 buses. As a result, annually 1.20 crore water bottles are dumped. So from here on the corporation will stop providing water bottles.

“We as a corporation need to set an example to the passengers. Officers from the corporation and environmentalists held a meeting last week where it was decided to stop the use of plastic. The meeting came up with the idea of having the selfie contest which would attract people,” said a senior KSRTC official.

This apart, passengers will be given reusable bags to dump their plastic during their travel and avoid littering.

“Bringing in selfie contest and giving free ride is an amazing initiative. People will actually post their selfie with the bottle and from then on they will start carrying water bottles elsewhere too,” said Pooja T of Hennur Residents’ Welfare Association.