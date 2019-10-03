To reduce congestion, Bengaluru to have priority bus lanes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to increase road space and make public transportation more effective, the government is planning on introducing bus-priority lanes in the city, starting November 1. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi inspected the city roads along with other officials in a Volvo bus. The bus picked up the officials from the DyCM’s residence in Jayamahal and they travelled from Tin Factory to Silk Board Junction.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that a plan is being drawn by BMTC, BBMP, traffic police and DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport) officials for several routes. A formal announcement will be made by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa next week. Dedicated bus lanes are expected to make travelling in buses a better experience and to reduce the congestion in the city.

The BMTC spokesperson said the first such lanes will be introduced on an 18.5km stretch on the inspected routes. The minister also visited BMTC Volvo depot in HSR Layout and the new TTMC construction site at BTM Layout to inspect the ongoing work.