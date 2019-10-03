Home Cities Bengaluru

Tuesday rain leaves roads flooded, Bengaluru in darkness

 After heavy rains in the city on Tuesday night, several areas were left flooded, a few trees were uprooted, and several areas saw power cuts through the night.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain on Tuesday caused uprooting of trees and electricity poles in Jayanagar 4th Block in Bengaluru | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After heavy rains in the city on Tuesday night, several areas were left flooded, a few trees were uprooted, and several areas saw power cuts through the night. Those who got caught in the rain, especially two-wheeler riders, found it hard making their way home, as most roads were flooded. Cab services were also affected due to rains, and if one did manage to find a cab, the fares were very high. 
One tree got uprooted near Ramakrishna Ashrama in Basavangudi and another tree on 33rd Cross, 4th Block, Jayanagar. There were no casualties reported in the incident, but the tree in Jayanagar fell on a house, causing damage. 

The traffic situation in the Central Business District (CBD) area was bad for more than two hours, and many people who had booked buses to get to neighbouring districts, missed their rides. 
Areas like Rajarajeshwarinagar, Benson Town, Magadi Road, Banashankari, Jayamahal, HSR Layout, Jayanagar, Suddaguntepalya, Tannery Road, BTM Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout and other places, suffered power cuts. 

“I was scared to drive my car in the rain from Ambedkar Road to JP Nagar. Rainwater had blocked the road, and I found it difficult to see vehicles right next to me. When I was near Devegowda fuel station in Padmanabhanagar, my car was almost floating and tilted,” said Chetan T from JP Nagar. 
For some residents, it was the all-night power cut that caused grief. Sherin CM from ITI Layout said, “In ten minutes after it started to pour, there was a power cut. The whole night there was no electricity and it difficult to fall asleep. BESCOM should fix this problem first.”
In many places, sewage got mixed with rainwater, which flowed onto the roads. These areas included Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, HSR Layout, Ejipura, Silk Board, Doddakannahalli,  Rose Garden, Hosakerehalli, Uttarahalli and Padmanabhanagar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp