Tuesday rain leaves roads flooded, Bengaluru in darkness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After heavy rains in the city on Tuesday night, several areas were left flooded, a few trees were uprooted, and several areas saw power cuts through the night. Those who got caught in the rain, especially two-wheeler riders, found it hard making their way home, as most roads were flooded. Cab services were also affected due to rains, and if one did manage to find a cab, the fares were very high.

One tree got uprooted near Ramakrishna Ashrama in Basavangudi and another tree on 33rd Cross, 4th Block, Jayanagar. There were no casualties reported in the incident, but the tree in Jayanagar fell on a house, causing damage.

The traffic situation in the Central Business District (CBD) area was bad for more than two hours, and many people who had booked buses to get to neighbouring districts, missed their rides.

Areas like Rajarajeshwarinagar, Benson Town, Magadi Road, Banashankari, Jayamahal, HSR Layout, Jayanagar, Suddaguntepalya, Tannery Road, BTM Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout and other places, suffered power cuts.

“I was scared to drive my car in the rain from Ambedkar Road to JP Nagar. Rainwater had blocked the road, and I found it difficult to see vehicles right next to me. When I was near Devegowda fuel station in Padmanabhanagar, my car was almost floating and tilted,” said Chetan T from JP Nagar.

For some residents, it was the all-night power cut that caused grief. Sherin CM from ITI Layout said, “In ten minutes after it started to pour, there was a power cut. The whole night there was no electricity and it difficult to fall asleep. BESCOM should fix this problem first.”

In many places, sewage got mixed with rainwater, which flowed onto the roads. These areas included Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, HSR Layout, Ejipura, Silk Board, Doddakannahalli, Rose Garden, Hosakerehalli, Uttarahalli and Padmanabhanagar.